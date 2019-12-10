Sending Holiday Mail? Get to the post office early!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From Thanksgiving to New Years, the postal service will deliver about 13 billion pieces of mail, 800 million of those will be packages.
It’s always an extremely busy time of the year for the US Postal Service, but with one less week between Thanksgiving and Christmas, this year is even more so.
“It has really picked up That’s a lot of mail, our workload has really picked up,” says John Richardson. He’s the postmaster for Birmingham.
He also has advice for anyone sending holiday greetings this year.
“Get it in now. Dec 16-22nd is our busiest period, and if a person waits until the last moment, we have priority express but you have to mail it by 22nd to get there on time,” says Richardson.
About 8 million of the holidays packages mailed this year, will be delivered on Sundays.
“One of the things we are most proud of especially with that much delivery is that the postal service goes to every home, every business, every day,” says Richardson.
Richardson also wants people to remember to keep their packages and mail safe. His the postal service can help.
- Put mail on Hold while you’re out of town
- Ask for packages to be delivered to a more discreet part of your property on USPS.gov
- Monitor your door, have security cameras that face mail box and front porch
- Have a neighbor you trust to keep an eye out
Richardson says everyone at the post office wants to make sure your greetings make it safe.
“It’s amazing what happens with the postal service, we have a lot of good men and women that do a really good job and you would be amazed at what all happens with letters, flats and packages,” says Richardson.
