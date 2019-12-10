School nurse ask parents to help check flu out of schools

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County school leaders have an important message for parents about the flu.
The flu is widespread throughout our state with what the health department explains as significant activity in every county, including Shelby County.
So if you have not gotten the flu shot yet, the health department says you need to go ahead and get that.
But there are also things you can do to keep the flu from spreading at your child’s school.
School nurses with Shelby County Schools say they keep a very close eye on flu activity or symptoms inside the school. Hannah Harris is a nurse for Shelby Elementary School and she says that there are things that parents can do to help.
“It is important for us to have parents let us know if their child has flu or has flu symptoms with exposure because we keep a tally of how many kids we have at the school, and then we report to the ADPH based on their guidelines,” she explains.
The health department says this is what helps them decide if a school needs to be closed down or not. And as always the school system ask you to please keep your child at home if they are sick.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.