Merry Christmas: Local organizations bring magic of holidays to Children’s patients

Thanks to Ace Hardware and the Junior League of Birmingham for bringing the magic of the holidays to our patients and families! On Thursday, Dec. 5, the Junior League hosted a Christmas tree farm on the patio of the Benjamin Russell hospital for patients at Children’s. Thirty locally owned and operated ACE Hardware stores across Alabama joined together to donate 340 3-foot artificial trees for patients to pick out, while the Junior League provided the decorations for the trees and activities. Hoar Construction, LLC made the tree farm come to life, building structures, hanging lights and creating fake snow on the patio at the hospital. Santa also made an appearance to take photos with the patients. The trees traveled from Loxley, Ala. and were delivered to the hospital earlier in the week. Thank you to ACE Hardware, the Junior League of Birmingham and HOAR Construction for making this winter wonderland possible!