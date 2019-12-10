Merry Christmas: Local organizations bring magic of holidays to Children’s patients

Several local companies and organizations brought the magic of the holidays to patients and families of Children’s of Alabama. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | December 10, 2019 at 11:18 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 11:43 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several local companies and organizations brought the magic of the holidays to patients and families of Children’s of Alabama.

The Junior League of Birmingham hosted a Christmas tree farm on the patio on December 5 that allowed patients to pick a tree to decorate and keep in their room. Third locally owned ACE Hardware stores across the state donated 350 3-foot artificial trees. Junior League provided the decorations.

HOAR Construction, LLC brought the tree farm to life by building structures, hanging lights and creating fake snow for the patio. Santa also made an appearance to take photos with patients.

