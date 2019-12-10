Hoover has groundbreaking for new fire station

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover broke ground Monday on a new fire station.
It will be located at the corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Langston Ford Drive.
It's in an area of town that has seen tremendous growth including a few thousand new homes and dozens of new businesses.
“It means a whole lot for the community. Fire stations can often be the center of that community. And this one, won’t be any different,” said Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.
This facility will take the strain off other fire stations and lower response times.
“Response times for us are critical. And we have to have a good response time if we expect good success on any type of call, whether it’s a fire call or emergency medical call,” said Chief Clay Bentley, Hoover Fire Department.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.