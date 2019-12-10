Grits and Gouda: Honey Roasted Peanut Pie

Ingredients:
1 refrigerated, rolled up pie crust dough
3 large eggs
1 cup sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
1 1/2 cups honey roasted peanuts
Directions:
Let the rolled up pie crusts stand at room temperature according to package directions. Don't skip this step.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Meanwhile, whisk together the eggs in a large bowl until the white part of the egg is blended with the yolks. Whisk in the sugar, corn syrup and vanilla extract.
Put the peanut butter in a very small microwave-safe bowl and microwave it on high for 20 seconds or just until it melts and pours easily. Whisk it into the filling mixture. Stir in the peanuts.
Gently unroll the pie crust dough and smooth out the curled edges. Fit the pie crust dough in the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate. Using your thumb and two fingers, pinch the pie crust to flute the edges.
Give the filling mixture a quick stir and pour into the fluted crust. Bake on the center rack for 50 minutes or just until the center is set. Let cool to room temperature, about 2 hours.
