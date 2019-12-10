Gadsden to gain 2 restaurants after losing 2

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two restaurants are coming to Gadsden, and two have departed.
At Tuesday's quarterly meeting of the Gadsden Commercial Development Authority, the authority's director, Lesa Osborn, confirmed a Cook Out franchise is coming to the city.
The nearest Cook Out restaurant is located in Jacksonville.
The franchise owners have bought the property that once held a Rally's, before that franchise closed that and a number of other stores in Birmingham, Anniston and Cullman, among other cities.
The old Rally’s will have to be torn down since Cook Out will use a different floor plan, and the building was heavily damaged when a pickup truck ran through it after the store closed.
Across the street from the upcoming Cook Out location, a Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop is set to open in a few months in a newly built strip mall. That strip is located on East Meighan Boulevard.
Meanwhile, the Hothead Burritos restaurant that opened only a few months ago at the intersection of Hood Avenue and East Broad Street, has now closed.
A sign on the door thanks customers for their past service and offers refunds on gift cards.
Osborn says the franchise and building owners are looking for a new tenant.
