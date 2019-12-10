First look at new A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club

Adams calls it “a dream come true” to open the new facility bearing not only the name of the legendary businessman who founded the club, but also Walter Howlett, Jr. the longtime board member who was mentored by Dr. Gaston and who died in 2017. “I hope that anyone who walks through this building can feel Dr. Gaston and understand his legacy, can also understand the legacy of Walter Howlett, Jr. and his legacy but also understand that we’re a place of hope, a place that is built around the needs of young people that we’re dedicated to their well-beings and that everything we do is centered around their futures”.