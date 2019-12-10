First look at new A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club have a lot to look forward to when their new facility opens near the Crossplex on February 19th. CEO Frank Adams and his staff recently gave FOX6 News a tour of the building as construction workers brought the building toward completion.
Where the current building has one room for teenagers, the new building sets aside a whole floor. One of the three rooms for teens will include a recording studio with a dedicated audio booth.
The downstairs includes a cafe with a kitchen that will allow the club to offer hot meals to club members for the first time. Adams says club members will enter through the cafe after school, pick up a meal or snack and proceed to their programming area. Those areas will offer kids a chance to play the latest video games if they choose, but also academic instruction including STEM and STREAM instruction.
The new gym offers a stage at one end that Adams says was donated by Birmingham native and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on behalf of her family. “In addition to serving as a member of our steering committee for this project,” says Adams, “she wanted to contribute to this site and we’re very proud she was able to do so in honor of her family”.
Adams say the club has raised all but $50,000 of the $7.2 million dollar cost of the building with most of it coming from corporate donations, foundations and individual gifts.
Adams calls it “a dream come true” to open the new facility bearing not only the name of the legendary businessman who founded the club, but also Walter Howlett, Jr. the longtime board member who was mentored by Dr. Gaston and who died in 2017. “I hope that anyone who walks through this building can feel Dr. Gaston and understand his legacy, can also understand the legacy of Walter Howlett, Jr. and his legacy but also understand that we’re a place of hope, a place that is built around the needs of young people that we’re dedicated to their well-beings and that everything we do is centered around their futures”.
