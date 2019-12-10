FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a rainy, chilly Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is a warm start to the day, but the warm weather won’t last for long as a cold front slowly moves through Central Alabama today. You’ll need to grab a coat and an umbrella as you get ready for the day. We are dealing with temperatures mostly in the 60s, but temperatures will likely begin to drop into the 50s during the mid and late morning hours. By this afternoon, temperatures should drop into the 40s as cold air moves in from the north. Radar is showing scattered showers that will continue to slowly move to the southeast. Rain will likely develop in waves during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall totals will likely add up around a half inch to an inch of rain in many locations.
FIRST ALERT: As cold air continues to move in tonight, some of the rain may transition to a sleet or snow mix. Most likely locations to see snow showers or a sleet mix will be in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Walker, and maybe northern Jefferson County. Anything that falls will likely melt once it hits the surface. Ground and pavement temperatures will remain too warm for accumulation or icy spots. Temperatures will likely drop into the mid to upper 30s between 6-10 p.m. I believe most of the moisture will be out of here by Wednesday morning at 2 a.m.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST: With cold air in place, temperatures could drop briefly in the upper 20s and lower 30s across Central Alabama between 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. By Wednesday afternoon, we will see clouds decreasing giving way to plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 50s.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next weather maker will likely arrive Thursday evening and stay with us Friday. Thursday will give us increasing clouds during the morning and afternoon hours. High temperatures likely climbing into the mid-50s. Rain chances will be possible Thursday evening as moisture spreads in from the south. Rain will likely increase in coverage as we head into Friday morning. Friday is looking cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 50s. Rain chance currently at 60% for Central Alabama. Rain should slowly move out of here by early Saturday morning giving way to a mostly dry weekend.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend is shaping up mostly dry with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will decrease Saturday afternoon giving way to a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday is looking dry and sunny with highs approaching 60°F. Weather will be great for several Christmas parades scheduled across Central Alabama Saturday.
NEXT WEEK: Another cold front will likely move into Central Alabama early next week giving us scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will likely remain near average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Once the rain moves through, we will likely see a drop in temperatures by the middle of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s.
