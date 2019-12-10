FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a rainy, chilly Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is a warm start to the day, but the warm weather won’t last for long as a cold front slowly moves through Central Alabama today. You’ll need to grab a coat and an umbrella as you get ready for the day. We are dealing with temperatures mostly in the 60s, but temperatures will likely begin to drop into the 50s during the mid and late morning hours. By this afternoon, temperatures should drop into the 40s as cold air moves in from the north. Radar is showing scattered showers that will continue to slowly move to the southeast. Rain will likely develop in waves during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall totals will likely add up around a half inch to an inch of rain in many locations.