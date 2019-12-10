Farm Christmas Party at Oak Mountain State Park

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family fun event is happening in Shelby County this weekend involving farm animals and Santa Claus.
The Farm Christmas party is at Oak Mountain State park in Pelham.
Families can come from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and spend all the time they want with the farm animals. They can pet and feed them.
Santa will also be there for pictures at no extra cost. There will also be hay rides, crafts, yard games, music and much more.
The best part, everything is free after you pay the fee to get into the park So if you come for the Christmas party on the farm, you can spend the rest of the day in other parts of the park.
