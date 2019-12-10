Chief Smith reacts to recent wave of violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith reacted to a violent weekend where a 5-year-old and two 18-year-olds were killed.
Chief Smith said Birmingham’s overall crime rate has dropped in violent crime, but the weekend violence was unacceptable. Tuesday Chief Smith confirmed the mother of of T.J. Moore was involved in exchange of gunfire with a female relative.
Smith expects charges will be filed against the person responsible for the TJ’s death.
As far as the deaths of the two 18-year-olds in Roebuck, the Chief said it’s still under investigation and more information is needed.
When it comes to combating the violence, Smith said his department is getting more resources, but when it comes down to TJ’s case it’s up to families to do the right thing.
Mayor Randall Woodfin said the city has conflict resolution programs available, but also members of the community can report possible cases of violence to the police.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.