Celebrating Christmas and Community at the West End Branch Library

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For 8 years in a row, the dedicated employees at the West End Branch library have been bringing the community together through their Christmas Musical.
“It is a way for the community to come together to have a good time during the holidays, says Branch Manager Maya Jones. “I think it’s so important to have something that the neighborhood and the community will benefit from, entertainment and socializing.”
This year’s show is December 10th from 6:30 until 8:30 and features performances by Deirdre Gaddis and Crystal Leonard as well as a catered dinner from 1918 catering.
“This is a totally free event, everyone is welcome to come, we especially love people in the west in community we want them to come out and have fun socializing, listen to the music and have dinner,” says Jones.
it’s a way to building connections, and reach out to the community about what their library has to offer.
“It’s at a place, the library, where people need to come out and see their local library. For some this maybe the once a year that they come out and come to the library and we love to have them,” says Jones.
This is just one of the many Holiday Happenings the Birmingham Library system is hosting this year. You can find the complete calendar here.
