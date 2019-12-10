Birmingham Police investigating shooting on Jefferson Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Jefferson Avenue.
Police confirm a male and female were shot at a gas pump outside the Marathon gas station. Investigators say the two were approached by male suspects before the shooting.
Police are working with the victims to find out exactly what happened before the shooting.
The victims were able to get away and drive a few blocks down Jefferson Avenue where they were transported to the hospital for injuries.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.