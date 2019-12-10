Bessemer police investigating Monday night shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night.
Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at Carolina Ave. and 15th Street South.
The victim and the suspect were in a vehicle together when the incident occurred. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and the vehicle continued to roll after the gunfire until it struck a concrete barrier in front of a business.
We’re told the victim was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
