Bessemer police investigating Monday night shooting
By WBRC Staff | December 10, 2019 at 5:39 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 5:39 AM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at Carolina Ave. and 15th Street South.

The victim and the suspect were in a vehicle together when the incident occurred. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and the vehicle continued to roll after the gunfire until it struck a concrete barrier in front of a business.

We’re told the victim was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

