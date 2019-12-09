17-year-old Montevallo girl missing

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Right now Shelby County deputies are looking for 17-year-old Cierra Cathey of Montevallo.
Cierra was reported missing on December 9. She was last seen Saturday, December 7 in the Alabaster area.
Cierra usually wears glasses and has a nose piercing.
She has also been known to frequent the Bibb County area.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Bill Mullins at (205) 670-6171 or the Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.
