17-year-old Montevallo girl missing
December 9, 2019

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Right now Shelby County deputies are looking for 17-year-old Cierra Cathey of Montevallo.

Cierra was reported missing on December 9. She was last seen Saturday, December 7 in the Alabaster area.

Cierra usually wears glasses and has a nose piercing.

She has also been known to frequent the Bibb County area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Bill Mullins at (205) 670-6171 or the Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.

