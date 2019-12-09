5-Year-old missed by youth football team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Five people total died this weekend including this little boy.
5-year-old TJ Moore was killed in the crossfire of two female relatives.
TJ Moore was a proud member of the Huffman Hurricanes, a five-year-old youth football league in Huffman.
Two years ago TJ’s father Ta’Narius Moore was shot and killed. Team members learned Sunday that TJ had died.
TJ was at home at an apartment complex off of Fred Shuttlesworth Drive. Some sort of dispute between two female members lead to an exchange of gunfire. TJ was hit and eventually died.
His coach, Tobios Darden, says TJ loved football. Darden says TJ brought a lot of energy to the team. He made practice special.
"They loved him. They loved being around him. When you are the life of the football team. I mean he was the heart and soul of our team,” Darden said.
Coach Darden says many members of the metro football team are struggling to understand and deal with TJ’s loss. Some want to go see him.
It’s been tough on Coach Darden because he has has never had to experience anything like this in the past. He is trying to explain to TJ’s team-mates, but it’s not easy.
Coach Darden informed the team Sunday of his death. Darden’s says even his son wanted to go see TJ. Darden told him he could, but he doesn’t know if his son realized that TJ was gone.
Darden said TJ’s death is hard to understand. The coach said it’s a reminder everyone has to do all they can to keep children safe.
“We just got to find a way to protect our kids. I don’t know how you do it. You got so many different things going on. Over all we got to protect them better. You don’t want ever to bury a five-year-old baby," Darden said.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin also reacted to the boy’s death.
“I share the same frustration and anger many people in our city share. Why? Why would family members shoot at each other? Why does a five year old child have to be killed?” Woodfin said.
The Huffman Hurricanes will not forget TJ. At an All-Star game in a few weeks, they will present his parents with his jersey. The plan to commemorate him during the game by taking a knee on the first play of the game.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.