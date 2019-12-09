Wet wintery weather for your work week forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the countdown to Christmas continues, get ready for some wet, wintery weather.
We start the week with cold front moving in from the West. Monday will be warm, but expect temperatures to drop and rain to move in Monday night, with a possibility of storms.
Tuesday will be cold and rainy with temps will dropping into the 30s Tuesday night. There’s a wIntery mix in the forecast for northern counties that could lead to a brief changeover from rain to snow.
Rain should move out by Wednesday, but it will certainly be cold.
Heavy rain is expected to be back Thursday and Friday, but the wet weather should move out by the weekend.
