BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a violent weekend in Birmingham that involved five shooting deaths.
This included a five year-old-boy and two teenagers. At at six o’clock at Maclin Park, a commemorative walk will begin for five-year-old TJ Moore.
Later at seven o’clock, there will be a community meeting over the two teens’ deaths.
These events were organized by City Council President William Parker and members of the religious community. It’s a call for ending the violence.
The death of five-year-old TJ Moore has shaken many people in this area. He was shot and killed in a dispute between to two female family members on Saturday.
According to police, the two victims were discovered dead in the road at Lawson Road and Tucker Ave. on Sunday. Police have identified the victims as Kendall Jamal Shack and Ivey Carter Wilson III. Both victims are 18 years old.
The Birmingham police department has reported a drop in violence crime and homicides this year. Today Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin reacted to the weekend violence saying there is so much the police department can do.
“You can’t police family.You can’t police disputes that take place in someone’s home.With everything we have seen this weekend. It has been very personal in nature where people know each other these are not strangers.” Woodfin said.
The weekend violence has left the mayor saying he is angry and frustrated like many in the community. The Brownsville Heights Community Center will be the vigil for family members of the two teenagers.
