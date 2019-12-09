Toys and bikes stolen from Salvation Army in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Grinch struck the Salvation Army in Tuscaloosa, and now the community is coming together to help put Christmas back together for children in need.
Last week all of their donated toys, including dozens of bicycles were stolen.
Salvation Army leaders said the thieves took several truckloads worth of toys from a warehouse.
Monday morning Mercedes Benz employees dropped off all their donated toys.
Other donors are also stepping up to replace what was stolen.
If you know anything about this crime call Tuscaloosa Police at 205-349-2121.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.