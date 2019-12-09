Shooting at Jacksonville bar may have been gang-related

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A gang-related dispute may have set off a shooting that injured three people in Jacksonville early Saturday morning.
It happened early Saturday morning between 2-3 a.m. just outside Brother’s Bar on Pelham Road.
Police officers working an unrelated traffic stop heard the gunshots, and ran around the corner to the bar where they found some 200 people outside.
Police Chief Marcus Wood says two of the three gunshot victims were found in the bar's parking lot, as Calhoun County deputies pulled over a third as he was driving away.
Wood says gang members may have been arguing about control in different parts of the state.
“They started repping one side, and other people started repping the other side. That, combined with alcohol, and anger, and that kind of thing, it seems an argument spilled over outside,” Wood said. “Some individuals may have made it back to their vehicles, where they obtained some firearms, and that’s where the shooting took place.”
One of the three victims was treated and released.
The other two remain in hospitals - RMC in Anniston and UAB in Birmingham. Wood described them as being in stable condition.
So far there have been no arrests.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.