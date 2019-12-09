Man shot and killed at bar in Lincoln

Lincoln police investigating shooting death (Source: WMBF News)
By WBRC Staff | December 9, 2019 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 4:06 PM

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - Lincoln police officers are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a bar Saturday morning.

Investigators said 30-year-old Kennon DeQuarius Curry of Talladega was shot and killed around 2:45 a.m. at The Sandbar and Grill on Honda Drive.

Investigators said there was a crowd at the time of the shooting and they believe someone has information.

If you know anything call Captain Hallmark at 205-763-4064 or Investigator Crow at 205-763-4070.

Lincoln Police officers said their thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends.

