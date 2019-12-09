Man injured in weekend shooting in Hoover

Hoover police looking for man who shot a man in his car (Source: Gray News, file image)
By WBRC Staff | December 9, 2019 at 5:18 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 5:18 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot while sitting in a car Sunday morning in Hoover.

Investigators said the 28-year-old man and a witness were sitting in a car outside a home on O’Neal Drive when an unknown man approached the driver’s side window and fired one shot. This was around 12:30 a.m.

The victim and the witness said the man was wearing a dark hoodie and ran after the shooting.

The man was treated and released hours later.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562.

If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

