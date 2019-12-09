’I’m sick about it’: Birmingham Mayor Woodfin responds to boy and teens killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said he shares the frustration and anger that many people in his city feel after a 5-year-old boy and two teenagers were killed.
5-year-old Ta’narius Moore was killed in Birmingham Saturday after being caught in the crossfire of a family dispute.
The incident occurred at 33rd Terrace N. and F.L. Shuttlesworth Drive.
According to police, two women, who were family members of the little boy, were in an altercation and began firing weapons at each other.
A suspect is in custody.
Sunday night two teens were found dead in the road in Roebuck.
Police have identified the victims as Kendall Jamal Shack and Ivey Carter Wilson III. Both victims are 18 years old.
No one is in custody.
Mayor Woodfin said the city’s police chief and officers are working hard and quickly to bring justice to the families.
Woodfin also said cases, like family disputes, can’t be solved by policing. He said adults have to make better decisions when it comes to adulting and conflict resolution.
