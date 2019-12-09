Homewood has first annual Walk for a Claus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood knows how to get into the holiday spirit and it's all for a good cause.
Sunday afternoon nearly 100 of Santa’s helpers, dressed in holiday garb, marched around the community throwing out candy and raising awareness about Prostate Cancer.
It's all part of the first annual Walk for a Claus : Prostate Awareness Walk. The event aimed to raise money for Prostate Cancer research.
The group met up at The Grocery Brew Pub on Central Ave in Homewood before putting one foot in front of the other.
"We have a couple of guys in the group who have been directly affected or have people affected by Prostate Cancer. We wanted to do this event for the local community and it was a good cause and a great time," Walk for a Claus organizer Justin Henley said.
The group hopes to do it all again bigger and better next year.
