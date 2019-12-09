Gadsden standoff ends peacefully with 1 arrest

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement in Etowah County shut down a Gadsden street as a man barricaded himself inside a house.
The standoff happened on Sansom Avenue in Gadsden, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No one was injured during the two-hour standoff.
Etowah County District Attorney Jody Willoughby says he was with Joint Special Operations Group (JSOG) Commander Randall Johnson when the call came in as a domestic violence call. Willoughby says the woman got away, but told police the man had assault weapons. The man told police if any law enforcement personnel showed up at the home, he would shoot them.
“It was a domestic incident that was called out. However, the caller indicated to us, and to law enforcement, that if any police officers or law enforcement arrived, that they would be shot. That is why you look around and see what you see,” Willoughby said as JSOG members began putting away their equipment.
JSOG members even brought a reinforced military vehicle to the scene.
Gadsden Police Negotiator Mitchell James talked the man into giving himself up without incident.
He was taken to the Etowah County Detention Center to be held on charges ranging from domestic violence to possible charges related to threatening law enforcement officers.
