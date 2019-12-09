FIRST ALERT: Get ready for an unsettled week ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting the day off with cloud cover and temperatures mostly in the 50s this morning. We have a few spotty showers that are mostly confined in the eastern half of the state. Rain that falls this morning will be light and should not last for more than 30 minutes. Rain chances today will be limited as we wait on our next cold front expected to arrive tomorrow. Rain chances today will likely occur this morning with most locations staying relatively dry this afternoon. Rain chances will begin to ramp up tonight in northwest Alabama. With southerly winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, temperatures will trend well above average this afternoon. High temperatures could approach the upper 60s and lower 70s. The breezy conditions will continue tonight into tomorrow, so make sure your outdoor decorations are secure.