FIRST ALERT: Get ready for an unsettled week ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting the day off with cloud cover and temperatures mostly in the 50s this morning. We have a few spotty showers that are mostly confined in the eastern half of the state. Rain that falls this morning will be light and should not last for more than 30 minutes. Rain chances today will be limited as we wait on our next cold front expected to arrive tomorrow. Rain chances today will likely occur this morning with most locations staying relatively dry this afternoon. Rain chances will begin to ramp up tonight in northwest Alabama. With southerly winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, temperatures will trend well above average this afternoon. High temperatures could approach the upper 60s and lower 70s. The breezy conditions will continue tonight into tomorrow, so make sure your outdoor decorations are secure.
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances are likely to ramp up in northwest Alabama tonight with rain chances increasing tomorrow for all of Central Alabama. Temperatures are likely to stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight ahead of the cold front. Once the cold front moves through Central Alabama Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are expected to drop as northerly winds move in. We’ll likely start Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 60s. By noon, temperatures will likely drop into the low to mid-50s. By the evening hours, temperatures should drop into the 40s with north winds at 10-15 mph.
WINTRY WEATHER TUESDAY NIGHT?: Models are hinting of a small transition from rain to sleet/snow mix for the northern third of Alabama Tuesday night. Setups like this usually never produce accumulations or major issues. If snow showers or sleet falls, it’ll likely be for Marion, Winston, Fayette, Cullman, Walker and maybe northern Jefferson counties. Ground temperatures will be too warm to produce accumulations or significant impacts. Moisture should move out early Wednesday morning. I would not rush to the store to purchase an extra supply of bread and milk unless you are completely out.
MIDDLE OF THE WEEK: We’ll trend mostly dry Wednesday and Thursday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-50s. We can’t rule out a stray shower Thursday evening, but I wouldn’t let the small chance ruin outdoor plans. Morning lows will likely drop into the 30s.
NEXT BIG THING: After tomorrow’s high rain chance, we are expecting another round of rainfall on Friday. We’ll likely stay cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s Friday afternoon. Rain chances are at 60%, and it is likely we will increase our rain chances if the models continue to show this setup over the next couple of days.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The upcoming weekend is looking mostly dry with a small rain chance Saturday. We’ll likely stay cloudy Saturday with plenty of sunshine finally returning on Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
