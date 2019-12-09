Bob Sykes: BBQ Sauce

By WBRC Staff | December 9, 2019 at 9:28 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 9:28 AM

Mopping Sauce Recipe: Excellent for Chicken and Ribs

INGREDIENTS

2½ cups water

1 Tablespoon sugar

2½ teaspoons black pepper

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2½ teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons Worcestershire

1 small onion minced

1 teaspoon powdered mustard

½ teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1 clove of garlic minced fine

½ teaspoon red pepper

2 teaspoons chili powder

DIRECTIONS

Simmer to blend. Apply warm mop while cooking. Barbecue history is defined by sauces. In the early days sauces were very acidic and used to tenderize meat. Current day sauces are meant to be applied on finished barbecue. Such as Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce. Mopping was made popular by President Lyndon Johnson’s Pitmaster for hire. Mopping is not basting.

METHOD

Place bone in chicken on pre-heated grill 325 degrees

Apply the mop from the very beginning of the cooking process

Turn the chicken over every 10 to 15 minutes according the heat on the grill

On every turn mop the chicken

Cook thoroughly to an internal temperature 165 degrees.

Mop may also be applied before consuming

