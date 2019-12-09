Mopping Sauce Recipe: Excellent for Chicken and Ribs
INGREDIENTS
2½ cups water
1 Tablespoon sugar
2½ teaspoons black pepper
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
2½ teaspoons salt
2 tablespoons Worcestershire
1 small onion minced
1 teaspoon powdered mustard
½ teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1 clove of garlic minced fine
½ teaspoon red pepper
2 teaspoons chili powder
DIRECTIONS
Simmer to blend. Apply warm mop while cooking. Barbecue history is defined by sauces. In the early days sauces were very acidic and used to tenderize meat. Current day sauces are meant to be applied on finished barbecue. Such as Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce. Mopping was made popular by President Lyndon Johnson’s Pitmaster for hire. Mopping is not basting.
METHOD
Place bone in chicken on pre-heated grill 325 degrees
Apply the mop from the very beginning of the cooking process
Turn the chicken over every 10 to 15 minutes according the heat on the grill
On every turn mop the chicken
Cook thoroughly to an internal temperature 165 degrees.
Mop may also be applied before consuming
