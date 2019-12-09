Auburn mayor looks to halt student housing developments

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Student housing in Auburn is continuing to increase, causing some concern for city leaders.
“I believe that that means that we need to make some determinations and decisions about is this something we need to address,“ says Auburn mayor Ron Anders.
School officials say that they’ve also noticed the growth.
“We are monitoring that and again that’s why we’re not looking to increase our housing inventory, we’re just looking to maintain our current inventory,“ says Auburn University Vice President of Students, Bobby Woodard.
Mayor Anders says that Auburn University has about 32,000 students, but there are about 37,000 beds designed specifically for students throughout the city and that it might be time for the city to step in.
“What I’d like the council to consider is asking the city manager to create an ordinance that would give us a 90-day period to stop all-purpose student housing that is not already in the system," Anders says.
That 90 days is to give city leaders time to figure out a long term solution. School officials say that while they do believe there is enough student housing in the city. There’s not enough on campus to house all incoming freshman. So they are looking to work with some current off campus apartments.
“We put out a request for information which is what we call an RFI to local apartment complexes to ask if they would be willing to get into a master lease with us,“ Woodard says.
The proposed ordinance will be officially introduced at Auburn next city council meeting.
Official say the ordinance would not go into immediate effect; if it is passed at the Dec. 17 meeting officials predict the ordinance would be effective in January.
