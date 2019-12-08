UAB football “proud” of progress since The Return

BOCA RATON, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB may have suffered it’s worst loss since the return of the program, 49-6 to Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA Championship game Saturday, but the Blazers are keeping their heads high, knowing how far along the program has come over the last three years.
“We’re used to winning. Having sat here last year on another note, I just want to say how thankful we are to be here. Not every team can say they’ve played in two straight conference championships,” said coach Bill Clark.
“A lot of hard work went into get this program to where it is now. Obviously, it didn’t end how we wanted it to. FAU has a great team, they have a lot of good athletes on that defense, and I’m proud of my teammates, especially being a senior just allowing me to play in another conference championship,” said UAB center Lee DuFour.
“We expected it to end better. We have to look past this and look ahead to the next game and next week so we can get this taste out of our mouth,” said running back Spencer Brown.
UAB ends the regular season 9-4, but will now prepare for a bowl game which will be announced on Sunday.
