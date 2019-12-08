BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -While our Sunday morning weather is quiet across Central Alabama a more active weather pattern will develop in the upcoming week as several weather disturbances traverse the U.S. Our pattern shift will begin with wet weather starting tonight as isolated rain showers begin in Central Alabama.
This activity will peak by Tuesday, moving out of The Southeast Wednesday as a strong cold front approaches the region. Another round of wet weather will follow beginning late Thursday and continuing through Saturday.
The weather pattern will begin moving across the country this morning and we could see a few showers developing late in the day with rainfall increasing in coverage and intensity through Tuesday evening. As our next cold front moves through it will be accompanied by a much colder Canadian air mass although a return to sub-freezing temperatures is not expected until early Wednesday morning and the precipitation should end before the cold air arrives.
Nevertheless, there could be a brief round of wintry precipitation before the air mass completely dries out but only isolated flurries at most are anticipated and these will be across the northern tier of counties in Alabama.
Following the front’s passage highs will struggle to reach 50-degrees Wednesday afternoon and a ridge of high pressure will build into the region briefly providing quiet but cool weather through Friday. Another strong area of low pressure will move in from the west bringing more wet weather for the end of the week and the beginning of next weekend. No hazardous weather is expected from now through next Friday.
