JeffCo Sheriff investigating homicide after shooting in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that led to the death of a man in Center Point.
According to authorities, deputies were called to the Shadowood Circle Apartments around 11:06 p.m. on Saturday. There had been reports of shots fired at the location.
On arrival, deputies located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.
The sheriff’s office has processed the crime scene, and investigators are currently following up on leads.
Authorities ask that anyone who may have information about this crime to call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
