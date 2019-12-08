The Hanger Bar and Grill kicks off 2nd annual chilli cookoff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hanger Bar and Grill kicked off their 2nd annual chilli cook off, hoping to help a local charity one spoonful at a time.
Multiple teams brought out their best recipes to the longtime Bessemer hangout, hoping to take home the grand prize: a trophy and bragging rights.
But the biggest winner of the night was Zamora Shriners of Central Alabama and the hundreds of children they help every year.
Each year, the event aims to raise money for a local charity.
The Zamora Shriners, the Birmingham chapter of Shriners International, a fraternity which has pediatric hospitals all over the country took home $650 to help transport patients.
"The cost of transporting the children from the local area to the hospital and back is the greatest cost we have. It will greatly help our ability to transport our 200 plus children," said John Akers with Zamora Shrine.
Akers says the Birmingham chapter transports patients and their families for FREE.
Danielle Strunk with the Hanger Bar and Grill said they wanted to help a charity that does not get a lot of publicity.
"We just want to help out. We are all a family here. It takes a village," said Strunk.
Those who attended the event also donated toys to give to patients.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.