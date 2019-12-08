Final AP rankings released ahead of College Football Playoffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The rankings are out, and there was a little bit of a surprise.
Both Alabama and Auburn finished in 9th place. They tied with 1011 points.
In the Coaches Poll, Alabama is sitting at 9th and Auburn finished 13th.
The two teams are currently waiting to find out where they will be bowling. This story will be updated once the bowls have been announced.
The College Football Playoffs have been announced. The four teams playing for the title are:
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
