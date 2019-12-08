UAB suffer a tough loss to FAU in C-USA Championship

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers earned the right to compete for its second conference championship.
However, it was the FAU Owls who managed to score first on a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. The Blazers answered with a 51-yard drive that resulted in a field goal.
After the ensuing kickoff, the Owls scored on the first play from scrimmage. Chris Robison completed a pass to Deangelo Antoine who went 75 yards for a touchdown.
The Owls managed to pick off Dylan Hopkins. FAU capitalized on the turnover to make the score 21-3. With a little under seven minutes left in the first half, the Owls managed to score again to go up 28-3.
FAU opened the second half with their first turnover of the game. Chris Robinson’s pass intercepted by UAB sophomore Will Dawkins. But the Blazers luck ended there. The offense was unable to score off the turnover and didn’t see the endzone for the rest of the game, FAU scored two more touchdowns bringing the final score to 49-6
