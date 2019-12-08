B’ham PD investigating homicide in West Precinct

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning.
According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at 2nd Court W. and 12th St. around 11:40 Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had been transported to Princeton Hospital by a private vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead at Princeton Hospital. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
Authorities do not have any suspects at this time and are continuing to investigate.
Police ask that anyone with information contact the Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
