You can now live stream 911 calls in Chilton County

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - When you call for help in Chilton County, you now have the option to live stream the call through the Carbyne app.
"We got the video from the initial caller and we have an active fire through the roof and so we were able to confirm on the initial dispatch that it wasn’t just a reported house fire. We actually had a house fire in progress,” E-911 Director Dan Wright said about a recent video 911 call.
Once you dial 911, the E-911 center will send you a text link. You have to allow access to video and location. Once dispatchers see the video, they’ll be able to process the calls faster and send better information to first responders, according to Wright.
"We have a caller telling us well it’s not that bad of a wreck, it’s just two cars in an intersection..doesn’t look like anyone's hurt and the responders get there are they need many more resources. If we're able to see that information then we can tell them during the dispatch or while their responding here's what you have,” Wright said.
When it comes to privacy issues, Wright tells us they do not have access to your phone once the call has ended.
"Even while the call is in progression, we have zero access to your phone. You only give us access to your video and location. We have no desire or any need to be big brother and dig around in someone’s phone. It’s simply a tool for us to use to better serve the public,” Wright said.
When seconds count, Chilton County’s next generation 911 service could make all the difference.
"The faster we can get information to the responders so that they can make an informed response decision on actual events that are occurring then everybody benefits,” Wright added.
Chilton County is one of the first in the state to use this new technology. Wright says video streaming is making his department for efficient and effective.
Wright says the overall 911 system is catching up the times. He says the state is currently working on the next generation emergency network which will allow for 911 video calls. You can reach more about the AGEN network here: https://al911board.com/ANGEN/Home
