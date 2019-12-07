A victim of domestic violence shares her story of survival, warns others

Megan’s case is shining new light on the domestic violence problem.
“I was physically assaulted in my home by an ex, and I was 33 weeks pregnant at the time and I did lose my daughter during the incident,” said survivor Jessica Burgess who is still coming to terms with what happened to her nearly four years ago.
“I would tell others to definitely get the police involved. I was in denial about my situation, I didn’t really feel like I was in danger. And that was not the truth,” said Burgess.
In fact, Burgess said it had never become physical, until it did.
“He never hit me and he never threatened my life. It was more emotional abuse and verbal abuse,” said Burgess.
Experts said domestic violence occurs in many forms.
The man who violently assaulted Burgess and took the life of her unborn child is now serving life in prison.
When she heard about the recent case of Megan Montgomery she said, “It broke my heart to see this happen again. It happens everyday and I wish their was something I could do to stop it.”
Burgess is doing something now just by talking and sharing her story of survival, and the story of loss. Her Ella Ann Jackson who she calls her “angel born sleeping.”
Burgess said, “That was the one and only time he ever touched me.” “It was like a ticking time bomb.”
If you or anyone you know needs help you can call the YWCA 24 Hour Crisis line at 205-322-4878.
