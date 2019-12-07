Sideline band of the year is Hewitt-Trussville HS Husky Marching Band

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -15 bands from the WBRC viewing area made the cut for the 2019 season of Sideline and to determine a Band of the year on the final episode of the show, fans voted on an online poll at wbrc.com.
After a week of voting fans picked the Hewitt-Trussville High School Husky Marching Band as winners.
285 members strong under the direction of Scott Waid, the Husky Marching Band put on a halftime show this Fall called, “One Giant Leap,” to honor the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing.
The performance in the video is called “Raindance,” arranged by Justin Williams.
The Hewitt-Trussville HS Husky Marching Band will be showcased again on Friday at 10:25 P.M. in the season finale of Sideline on WBRC.
