Shelby County EMA offers residents new emergency alert system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County EMA is launching a new alert system to help keep you and your family safe before, during and after the emergency be alerting you as soon as possible.
The service is based on location. Users can tailor the system to send alerts from areas that impact them the most. If you want to know more information about Shelby County or Hoover all you have do is select those areas when setting up the alert system. Road closures, missing children, tornado warnings - anything that happens, you can find out about it quickly.
“Active shooter in a neighborhood or if they need to shelter in place because of a hazmat incident. We can also contact them if we had a big incident happening in the county or had a hurricane and need to tell them where to go for points of distribution. It is really just unlimited in the type of information that we could use but it’s a fantastic way for them to choose how they want to get that information,” Hub Harvey, the EMA director for Shelby County.
Hub says they have been working on this alert system for months.
Another feature allows you to enter the address to your child’s school or where your spouse works so you will be notified if there is an emergency near them.
Signing up also helps first responders. It alerts them if people nearby have special skills.
“I do chainsaw work, so I can put chain saw in here,” Hub explains.
Anyone who signs up for the alerts is also advised to add the following numbers into your phone also add it to your phone’s “favorites.”
ShelbyAlerts
205-610-950 (voice messages come from this number)
205-610-951 89361 (text messages from this number)
This will ensure that you still get warning alerts or other emergency notices, even if your phone is on do not disturb or blocks unknown numbers.
The EMA asks everyone in the county to sign up for these alerts. It is completely free. You can find more information about these alerts on Shelby County EMA website
