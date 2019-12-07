Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 am this morning. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile or less in some areas of Central Alabama which will produce Hazardous Driving Conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
We are expecting generally dry conditions through the day although there could be a few showers Sunday. Another area of low pressure will move out of the Plains States and toward the Southeast by the beginning of next week and coupled with the increasingly moist southwesterly wind flow will produce a chance for showers ahead of our next cold front.
Rain chances will begin increasing from northwest to southeast across Central Alabama ahead of an advancing cold front beginning Monday afternoon and overspreading the area by Tuesday morning. As the front traverses the area rain will end Tuesday night. Colder and dry conditions will move in behind the front for Wednesday and Thursday.
