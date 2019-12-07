Samford University works to correct low food inspection score

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some parents are upset about a recent food inspection score at Samford University. Their cafeteria recently scored a 73—that’s 13 points away from being forced to close by the health department.
On November 26, a food inspector from Jefferson County Health Department gave the cafeteria at the Beeson Center a score of 73/100. Points were deducted for things like not keeping burgers at a high enough temperature, finding old and dried up onions in a dicer in storage, and rodent droppings found under the cold bar.
At Samford, meal plans are mandatory with parents spending $1,100 or more a semester for a plan. They fear their money is wasted if students can’t eat in a clean environment.
Paris-based company Sodexo manages food services for Samford. The following is a statement from General Manager of Campus dining Richard Davis:
“Following the inspection, we took immediate action to remedy all issues that were cited. All infractions noted were corrected on site immediately and all equipment issues have been resolved. Looking ahead, we will continue to reinforce food safety policies and procedures.”
An inspector came back on Wednesday and was satisfied with the corrections, and they’re in the process of scheduling a comprehensive inspection to receive a new score.
The university is inviting parents and students to a behind the scenes tour of the cafeteria next week where they can discuss concerns with Sodexo officials. If you want to be in that tour, reach out by emailing SamfordDining@Samford.edu.
