Rezoning request submitted for Smith Farm Property

Hoover, Ala. (WBRC) - Portions of the Smith Farm property could be transformed into a single family home subdivision.
At the end of October, CK Enterprises bought 25 acres of the Smith Farm Property. The developer, Lance Kitchens, confirms the majority of the property purchased is already zoned for residential use.
At Monday’s Planning and Zoning Committee meeting, he plans to ask to rezone the rest of the land he bought to residential. He hopes to build up to 50 homes in the area and name the community Smith Farm Subdivision.
The current zoning is a mix that also includes agriculture and estate.
City leaders say they’ll weigh the requests of the developer and the community when making a decision about how the property should be zoned for future use.
“Because this area is seeing a lot of revitalization interest . A lot of remodeling going on, a lot of young families are moving in. There’s a lot of interest in developing certain areas of this area. But again, we have to look very closely at all requests," said Mike Shaw, City Council, "We’ll hear from the public If they want to let us know what they think. I read every email and hear every person who talks to us.”
The Planning and Zoning committee could make a decision on Monday or at a later date.
The council would still have to give the final approval.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.