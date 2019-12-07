5 Points South closer to possible rezoning approval

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The push to get 5 Points South designated as an Entertainment District is a lot closer to becoming a reality.
“We’ve always been an entertainment district,” said John Boone, Vice President of 5 Points Alliance.
Now, community members in 5 Points South want to kick it up a notch.
“What we hope to achieve is really activating the streetscape here in 5 Points South,” said Boone.
5 Points Alliance, a community group, is at the final hurdle of getting the area rezoned as an Entertainment District. This month, the city will host a public hearing, before giving the final approval.
The new designation will also make it easier to host large scale events.
Patrons would be able to carry a drink from Woolworth on 20th Street down to Ocean Restaurant.
“We want to throw more events to promote the businesses here. Now, with an Entertainment District, we’ll be able to do that without getting any special licensing,” said Boone.
Domestique Coffee is one of the new locations in 5 Points South.
“Here at Domestique Panache we’re a coffee shop by day and a bar by night,” said Nathan Pocus, CEO, Founder.
They’ve only been open for a week, but believe their location and the timing of their opening is just right.
“This is our first foray into serving spirits at night, so to have this area as an entertainment district brings a lot more people to the area and we’re excited to be part of that growth in entertainment," said Pocus.
Pending the final approval from the city council, they hope to have the Entertainment District operational by the 5 Points South St. Patrick’s Day Parade.