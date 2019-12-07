Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

CHILDREN SWEPT AWAY-SEARCH
Search for girl in rural Arizona creek enters 2nd week
TONTO BASIN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are still hoping to find a 6-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week since being swept away in a rural Arizona creek. Gila County Sheriff's officials say searchers will resume using boats and drones Saturday in Tonto Basin in their recovery effort of Willa Rawlings. Divers will focus on a levee system in the creek. The girl has been missing for eight days. The girl was one of nine family members in a military-style truck that became stuck Nov. 29 while trying to cross Tonto Creek. Two 5-year-old boys died.
SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIAL-INDICTMENT
Ex-school official accused of stealing from Arizona district
PHOENIX (AP) — A former business manager for a rural Arizona school district is accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from the district and a youth soccer organization. A 21-count grand jury indictment filed late last month in Pinal County Superior Court charges Amanda Dawn Holcomb with fraud, theft, computer tampering and violation of duties of a custodian of public monies. The Arizona Attorney General's Office said Friday the charges stem from an investigation by the state Auditor General's Office and that Holcomb used her position to steal over $38,000 of Ray Unified School District money and $900 in donations received by the youth soccer organization. Online court records don't list an attorney for Holcomb who could comment on the allegations against her.
PROTEST-BORDER WALL
Protesters plan on gathering in Tucson to oppose border wall
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Protesters plan to gather in Tucson on Saturday in opposition of more border barriers that are being built in the southern Arizona desert. The protesters will include U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Tucson Democrat and opponent of President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Activists say construction of the border wall in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and other protected areas is detrimental to wildlife habitat and the desert ecosystem. Customs and Border Protection has defended construction of more fencing, saying it protects against drug smuggling and illegal border crossings.
ARIZONA ACCEPTING REFUGEES
Arizona governor says state will keep welcoming refugees
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has told the Trump administration the state will continue to welcome refugees. Ducey wrote in a Friday letter to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo that Arizona has historically been among the most welcoming states for resettling refugees. Arizona ranks eighth among states for refugee resettlement. The number plunged from 4,110 people resettled in fiscal year 2016 to 998 in 2018, then rose slightly to 1,216 for the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30. Those numbers don't include trafficking victims or people granted asylum. Trump in September issued an order allowing states and cities to reject refugees.
BC-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM
Lawsuit challenges speedy reviews of asylum claims
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A lawsuit claims a new effort to speed up initial reviews of asylum claims to within three days denies asylum-seekers rights to consult attorneys. It is the latest challenge to the Trump administration's efforts to change asylum policies and practices since the U.S. became the world's top destination for asylum-seekers in 2017. Fast-track procedures introduced in El Paso, Texas, in early October may be expanded to other parts of the U.S. border with Mexico after a trial period.
ARIZONA OFFICIAL-ADOPTION FRAUD
Investigators find no evidence assessor neglected duties
PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Investigators have found no evidence an Arizona official neglected his duties after he was charged with running an adoption-fraud scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands. The Arizona Capitol Times reported Thursday that the investigators have said it is up to county supervisors to determine if Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen's refusal to cooperate in the investigation and his alleged misuse of county resources constitute neglect. Petersen is accused of smuggling and paying pregnant women from the small nation in the western Pacific to give up their children for adoption in the U.S.
STUCK IN CHIMNEY
Arizona man rescued, arrested after getting stuck in chimney
An Arizona man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to climb down the chimney with a bound in a vacant house _ and got stuck. KGUN-TV reports firefighters in Tucson, Arizona, rescued the man Friday after finding his legs dangling from inside the chimney. Authorities say rescue workers were called to the scene following reports from neighbors who said they heard a man calling for help from inside the home. Firefighters say they used a rescue ring and a rope on a crane to pull the man out of the chimney.
FAKE LEASE-MOVE IN
Deputies: Woman used fake lease to move into Arizona home
An Arizona woman is facing charges after authorities said she faked a lease agreement and moved into a home without the homeowner's permission. KPHO-TV reports Stephanie Heinrich was arrested last month after Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies found her moving into a home without permission. Deputies say they found the 45-year-old Heinrich and her boyfriend unloading a moving truck outside a Prescott, Arizona, home. Heinrich showed deputies an 11-year lease agreement. After deputies got a search warrant, Heinrich admitted that she forged and downloaded all of the forms off of the internet because she didn’t want her boyfriend to know they were in financial trouble.