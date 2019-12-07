Huntsville police name fallen officer, capital murder suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police have released more information about the fatal shooting of their officer.
Police identified their fallen officer as STAC officer Billy Clardy III. He was killed while working a drug investigation in north Huntsville.
Police Chief Mark McMurray, Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison County Sheirff Kevin Turner and U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town spoke about Clardy’s dedication and service. The emotion in their voice was clear as they spoke of their fellow lawman and friend.
They praised the veteran officer as an exceptional lawman with too many career accomplishments to name. He started his career as a patrol officer in north Huntsville before becoming a community relations officer. He was later part of HPD’s first anti-crime team and then became a STAC agent.
Clardy is survived by a wife and children. He is also the son of fallen officer Billy Fred Clardy Jr. who was killed in the line of duty with the Huntsville Police Department on May 3, 1978.
Police named the suspect as LaJeromeny Brown. He is charged with capital murder.
