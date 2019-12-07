Female veteran remembers Pearl Harbor 78 years later

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “It was a Sunday afternoon. In Connecticut, a heavy snow beautiful sunshiny day,” said Helen Lattal.
Helen remembers the attack on Pearl Harbor. She was 21 years old, living in Connecticut, working for the draft board. She helped men register for the draft and took notes at hearings.
“The day after Pearl Harbor, I came to work and outside of our office waiting were men volunteering for service. I used to wish, ‘I wish they had a women’s army, I would be in it,’” she said.
Five months later, that wish became a reality.
“In May 1942, the Women’s Army Corp formed, so I enlisted in October 1942 and I was selected for overseas,” she said.
All the work that she had done with the draft board before she enlisted was proving to be useful.
“I was trained, and good at it and I loved it. Verbatim shorthand, so my duties were primarily active shorthand. I was one of the very few, if any other, that did verbatim shorthand,” Lattal said.
Now, with the 78th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack approaching, Lattal says it's as good a time as any to be patriotic.
“People are still primitive in other countries. It may sound corny to say that I’m proud to be American, but I am proud to be American.”
Lattal currently lives in Montgomery. She’ll be celebrating her 100th birthday on Dec. 28.
