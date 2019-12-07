Are there enough Christmas trees to meet demand?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If the supply of Christmas Trees looks a little low at your favorite lot, it’s because there is a smaller supply this year. It’s a problem that began a decade ago.
Chris Chambers says the supply at his family’s store is down to zero. Chambers Farm and Garden Supply in Cullman usually orders trees months in advance. But when the supplier started touching base, close to delivery time, it was bad news.
“There is nothing. Our main supplier didn’t get the first one, which is pretty bad because he supplies a lot of people,” Chambers said. “We found that out and we started scrambling.”
The National Christmas Tree association is not calling it a tree shortage, but does say supplies are down.
It takes seven to ten years to grow a tree. The recession was going on during some of that time.
“So the demand for Christmas trees in general collapsed, and that put us in a real jam. And we were losing trees and losing money, and we didn’t plant back as many trees in our fields,” said Doug Hundley, Spokesperson.
Despite that, the association promises that there will be enough Christmas trees for anyone who wants one this year.
For Chambers, he says they could have gone somewhere, else like the Carolinas or Georgia to get trees, but it simply wasn’t worth it.
“For us you know it’s tough to just drive that far to go get 50 to 60 trees.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.