Actor Ron Leibman dead at 82

In his lengthy career, Leibman played a huge variety of roles both dramatic and comic. He appeared in numerous films including “Norma Rae,” opposite Sally Field, and “Slaughterhouse-Five.” He won an Emmy award in 1979 for the short-lived CBS series “Kaz,” which he also created. He was perhaps best known on television for his role on “Friends,” though, in which he played Dr. Leonard Green, the father of Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston.