You’ll need the umbrella today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! Clouds have increased across our area preventing our temperatures from dropping into the 30s. Most locations are waking up with temperatures in the 40s. We are watching our next cold front that is producing rain in parts of Arkansas and Mississippi. Rain is already moving into west Alabama this morning, and we expect showers to increase in coverage across Central Alabama during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Higher rainfall totals will likely occur in areas south of I-20 and west of I-65. Rainfall totals will be lower for areas like Centre, Anniston, and Gadsden (east Alabama). With clouds and showers in place, temperatures will be cooler than yesterday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s. We will see southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Make sure you grab the umbrella before you walk out the door this morning!
First Alert: Clouds will likely linger overnight and stay with us Saturday. We can’t rule out a few isolated showers tonight and early Saturday morning, but we anticipate mostly dry conditions for Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s tonight with highs in the upper 50s Saturday afternoon. Tomorrow will be decent for picking up a tree, going out shopping, or getting some yard work out of the way before rain returns early next week.
Sunday’s Forecast: Sunday will stay mostly cloudy with a 20-30% chance of showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will likely remain in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will not be a washout, but you might have to dodge an occasional shower that won’t last too long.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing will be the arrival of a strong cold front expected to move into Alabama Tuesday. Rain chances will likely ramp up late Monday evening and into the overnight hours of Tuesday morning. Rain is looking very likely Tuesday with temperatures dropping throughout the day. High temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 60s Monday afternoon. By Tuesday afternoon, we will likely see temperatures in the 50s dropping into the 40s. Rain should move out of Central Alabama by late Tuesday night giving way to a clear sky and cold temperatures Wednesday morning. Wednesday is looking chilly with morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s and highs in the upper 40s. Our next rain chance will likely arrive by the end of next week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
