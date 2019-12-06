You’ll need the umbrella today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! Clouds have increased across our area preventing our temperatures from dropping into the 30s. Most locations are waking up with temperatures in the 40s. We are watching our next cold front that is producing rain in parts of Arkansas and Mississippi. Rain is already moving into west Alabama this morning, and we expect showers to increase in coverage across Central Alabama during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Higher rainfall totals will likely occur in areas south of I-20 and west of I-65. Rainfall totals will be lower for areas like Centre, Anniston, and Gadsden (east Alabama). With clouds and showers in place, temperatures will be cooler than yesterday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s. We will see southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Make sure you grab the umbrella before you walk out the door this morning!