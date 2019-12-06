What does the future hold for Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa?

"He has to really make his circle small and make sure Coach Saban and those guys are involved in that decision and I’ll think he’ll come up with the right decision to make,” Zow said. “If you leave now, you could be in the second, third, fourth round guy and someone take a chance on you and you pick your money up later on if you improve yourself maybe like a Dak Prescott. If he’s comfortable where he is and he wants to play another year of college ball then so be it. I think he needs to make that decision and be comfortable with that decision.”