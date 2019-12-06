Tuscaloosa Police to host citizens police academy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is holding its annual citizens police academy, an 8 week class that shows the public what goes into being a police officer and how the Tuscaloosa Police Department works.
Public Information Officer Lt. Teena Richardson said support and interest in the TPD has remained high, since one of its own officers died in the line of duty earlier this year.
“We’re still getting a lot of support from the public. They’re constantly calling, sending in letters and cards about their condolences for the department as well as the Cousette family.”
Officer Dornell Cousette was killed in September. And the American flag outside Tuscaloosa Police headquarters flew at half staff in memory of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big” John Williams Thursday.
Now the department is asking people interested in learning more about the department and officers, to consider signing up for it’s annual citizens police academy.
“In my opinion, it should have a positive effect. Cause it will show people who know something how to get involved,” Richardson continued.
Richardson says two dozen people have applied since the department started seeking applicants earlier this week.
December 31st is the deadline to apply. You can find out more about on the Tuscaloosa Police Citizens academy by going to www.tuscaloosa.com/pd under the community outreach tab.
